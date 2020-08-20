Hulu Adding Original ThunderCats and Revival Series

✖

Get excited, ThunderCats fans! Both the iconic original 1980s classic ThunderCats series and the 2011 reboot is coming exclusively to Hulu. According to the streaming service all 130 episodes of ThunderCats (1985) and 26 episodes of ThunderCats (2011) will launch on Hulu on Thursday, August 20th.

Airing between 1985 and 1989, the original ThunderCats followed the adventures of a heroic team of the same name comprised of cat-like humanoids from the dying planet Thundera who, after fleeing their dying home world, are attacked by their people's enemies, the Mutants of Plun-Darr who are looking for the mystic Sword of Omens. The ThunderCats manage to drive the Mutants back, and make it to a world known as Third Earth (after entering suspended animation for the journey) where they begin to set up their new home but the Mutants soon track them down while the mummified sorcerer, Mumm-Ra, recruits the Mutants to help him gain the Eye of Thundera -- the source of the ThunderCats' powers held in the Sword of Omens -- so that he can continue to rule Third Earth.

"From beyond any known galaxy, bringing with them the laws and ideals of their green planet, Thundera, come the ThunderCats!"

The 2011 reboot series reimagines the story a bit and sees the Cats living on Third Earth in the kingdom of Thundera until their kingdom is destroyed by an army led by the evil sorcerer Mumm-Ra. The Cats are enslaved but a small group of surviving Cats flee, seeking the Book of Omens which has the knowledge they need to defeat Mumm-Ra: to unite all the different species of Third Earth while also preventing Mumm-Ra from finding three stones of power that would make him the most powerful being in the whole universe.

"ThunderCats, ho! Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is reimagining the 1980s animated action classic in an all-new animated series combining swords and science and boasting ferocious battles with the highest of stakes."

The arrival of both ThunderCats (1985) and ThunderCats (2011) will be exciting for fans, especially as the ThunderCats franchise has been a bit interesting in recent years. Fans have been clamoring for a modern update on the franchise, something that culminated in an online conspiracy theory that, at one point, suggested that the Michael Bay/Ryan Reynolds Netflix movie 6 Underground was secretly going to be a live-action ThunderCats adaptation. 6 Underground debuted in 2019 and definitely was not a ThunderCats adaptation.

Earlier this year, fans did get a new entry in the franchise with ThunderCats Roar debuting on Cartoon Network, though that series was met with backlash for its more cartoon-ish character designs and aesthetic as compared to previous adaptations.

ThunderCats (1985) and ThunderCats (2011) debut on Hulu Thursday, August 20th.

