Tiger King: Carole Baskin Reveals Her Advice for Kate McKinnon in New TV Series

The Tiger King TV series starring SNL's Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin has been ordered to series by NBC. That news has barely been out on the Internet, and now Tiger King's Carole Baskin is speaking up to share some advice with Kate McKinnon regarding how to go about playing Carole Baskin. If you've never seen some of Baskin's posts on her personal blog before, let's just say she's not shy about sharing her opinion - and her criticisms. For instance: Kate McKinnon's SNL co-star Chole Fineman got some harsh words simply for doing a brief imitation of Baskin in a recent SNL sketch!

As for this Kate McKinnion-starring Tiger King series: Here's what Carole Baskin told The Pet Show hosts Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Jellinek, about Kate McKinnon playing her:

"[Kate] has not reached out to me and I really hope that she does before she gets too far down the line with it. I’d love to know what her take is on it and what she’s thinking to do and see if there was any way we could advise her."

Of course, this is Carole Baskin we're talking about: just offering soft-advice on the subject of playing her wouldn't be enough! As Baskin further reveals, she's already tried to tip the scales when it comes to influencing Kate McKinnon's performance - for the sake of the animals, of course:

"We reached out to her through the media — because I don’t have any way of contacting Kate McKinnon — but we had posted publicly that we really hope that her or anybody that does any kind of follow-up programming doesn’t end up doing what Cardi B did and hiring people that are exploiting and abusing cats. It’s like the worst thing you can do is abuse cats to show other people that you shouldn’t abuse cats."

As of now, the Tiger King franchise is still playing out in both entertainment and real life. The Kate McKinnon series is just one Tiger King TV series in development; another starring Nicolas Cage in the Joe Exotic origin story is coming to CBS. There's also a Tiger King comic book series that explores more backstory for Joe and Carole, and even features interviews and developments that occurred after the Netflix docu-series.

In the real world, Carole Baskin has seen new suspicions arise about the disappearance of her ex-husband. Meanwhile, Joe Exotic has been campaigning to get his prison sentence overturned - a plea that has earned Presidential consideration.

Tiger King is streaming on Netflix. The TV series doesn't have a known production start or air date.

