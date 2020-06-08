Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s Songwriter Makes More Songs About Carole Baskin

✖

The songwriter for Tiger King Joe Exotic has signed a new publishing deal and is still making songs about Carole Baskin. Vince Johnson is the man behind those surreal tunes from the Netflix megahit. As a part of the new deal, he will be dropping all the songs featured in the show, and a new song called “Killer Carole.” TMZ reported the news and a strange story continues to get even more absurd. The publication actually managed to speak with Jeff Lowe, who owned the zoo from the Netflix series before the ruling gifted the facility to Baskin. He doesn’t think things will work out for the Big Cat Rescue owner will enjoy the land.

"You know we knew about 2 and a half years ago that Joe's mother had basically confessed on her death bed that she helped Joe orchestrate an illegal transfer of assets to hide the zoo property from Carole's attorneys, so once that happened the writing was kind of on the wall, and we knew it was only a matter of time before Carole would pursue the property, and that's why we acquired the land," Lowe explained.

"In all honesty and people probably won't believe me but she deserves this property," he added. "She beat Joe, he didn't defend himself and she's entitled to the judgment. We didn't defend this suit because we knew 1 the law would be on her side and 2 it wasn't worth us defending this property because we didn't want it. Lauren and I tried to donate it to the Indian Nation about a year ago because we knew that there were the remains of a young Indian boy buried here and we thought that the nation should have the first opportunity to protect this land and his grave."

You can find the official description for Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness below:

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

Tiger King is available on Netflix now.

