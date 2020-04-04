Tiger King: Netflix Adding New Episode Quicker Than Expected

Tiger King fans have a reason to celebrate because Netflix is bringing another episode of the mega-hit docuseries to their platform next week. Jeff Lowe is one of the personalities featured on the show and he appeared in a video on Twitter posted by Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner. The bonus episode will take the form of a follow-up entry of Tiger King. The producers from Netflix will be at Lowe’s house tomorrow to shoot footage for the upcoming installment. Fans are pretty pumped about the announcement on Twitter and it’s easy to see why.

With everyone inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been hard to come by entertainment. Tiger King is the first show of the social distancing period to really grab the public consciousness and run with it. People have flooded social media with memes featuring Joe Exotic and this wild cast of characters. Some of them have been made as a coping mechanism as people adjust to life inside their homes during the self-quarantine stage. Well, if this latest episode of the docuseries is anything like the previous ones, there will be some more memes to follow.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Just a few days ago, the directors of the Netflix hit, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the prospect of a Season 2. They clearly were more concerned about the quarantine situation around the world, but acknowledged that the runaway success of the first batch of episodes would probably tip their hand at some point. Right now, filming will be a bit difficult, but it wouldn’t be hard to see a legitimate second season coming down the pipe at some later time.

Chaiklin said, “I say most of our thoughts right now are toward people’s safety and health and their importance of people staying home. These are things that are still unfolding and we’re thinking about it, but it’s kind of hard to say.” Goode joked that they were going to make a sequel called “Locked Up with Joe.”

“I think that it’s a very uncertain time and people want an escape, and this is a world that very few people knew existed, inhabited by some very colorful, charismatic characters,” Chaiklin added. “And so hopefully it provides some relief for people from the anxiety around what’s transpiring around us.”

Season 1 of Tiger King is currently streaming on Netflix.