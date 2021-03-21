Netflix Celebrates Tiger King Anniversary with Drag Queen Musical Tiger Queens

✖

It's been one year since Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness debuted on Netflix, making Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonato-Passage) and Carole Baskin not only household names but providing viewers with a seemingly endless amount of interesting developments related to figures profiled in the series, including Joe Exotic's attempts to obtain a presidential pardon from Donald Trump and a renewed interest in what really happened to Carole Baskin's missing husband. Now, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the documentary series that became an unexpected pop culture moment, Netflix is hosting a live, TikTok musical, Tiger Queens: The Tiger King Musical.

On Saturday, Netflix shared a tweet thread on their official account acknowledging the anniversary of the series, expressing how the show arrived at just the right time -- most of the world had entered coronavirus pandemic lockdowns in late March 2020 prompting many to turn to streaming for entertainment -- and then revealed that the celebration.

And to celebrate Tiger King's one year anniversary, we’re hosting Tiger Queens: The Tiger King Musical LIVE on TikTok next week!! pic.twitter.com/6cSt5VDans — Netflix (@netflix) March 20, 2021

Taking place on Sunday, March 28th on Netflix's TikTok account, Tiger Queens: The Tiger King Musical stars RuPaul's Drag Race alums Kim Chi as Carole Baskin, Heidi N Closet as "The Tiger" and William as Joe Exotic. There will also be "Special Guests" appearing.

As for the non-musical Tiger King, a new, feature-length documentary exploring Maldonado-Passage is in the works from BBC documentarian Louis Theroux. The project, which is currently titled "Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic," will revisit the various events that have unfolded in the world of exotic-animal ownership in the decade since he last chronicled Exotic, in addition to depicting the fandom that Exotic has earned in the time since his incarceration.

"This is one of those quintessentially American stories, taking place in the heartland of Oklahoma, with a cast of characters almost too colorful and larger-than-life to be believed," Theroux shared in a statement. "I spent eight or nine days filming at the park back in 2011, over the course of three separate visits. I’d forgotten how much we shot until I went back into the footage during lockdown. It’s extraordinary how much was there. Since then the story just got stranger and bigger, and in going back at the end of last year I uncovered a real-life drama that took me in directions I never could have expected."

Tiger Queens: The Tiger King Musical will debut live on Netflix's TikTok on Sunday, March 28th.