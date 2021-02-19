Tiger King Season 2 Teased For Spring 2021 On Netflix

✖

Are you ready for Tiger King season two? Last year when the COVID-19 pandemic began and resulted in global lockdowns, Netflix released a series that captured the eyes and minds of viewers around the world when the controversial and bizarre docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Netflix previously confirmed that the series was watched by some 64 million users in its first four weeks of streaming and capitalized on the Tiger King craze with an additional special episode hosted by Joel McHale. Now it would appear they're gearing up to double down on Tiger King once again as rumors of a new season have emerged online.

What's on Netflix brings word of surprising developments in the Tiger King world, noting that persons interviewed in the original series (having turned their new found notoriety into Cameo careers) have spoken out about something new happening. Both John Reinke and James Garretson have different videos on the platform where they allude to "another season" of the series happening soon. No official time frame was given by either party, but Garretson teased that we could see something in "March or April 2021."

This timing would be around one year since the show premiered, but it's unclear if this thing we'll see then is the new season in full or just a trailer for the next batch of episodes. In the year since the series premiered though there has been a lot of additional developments that have happened.

Since the show debuted Exotic attempted to lobby for a pardon from former President Trump, but was unsuccessful. Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue who had spent years trying to shut down Exotic's private zoo, was awarded the rights to Exotic's animals and property by the courts. Plus "Doc Antle," another private eclectic zoo owner featured in the show, was indicted on multiple charges including conspiracy to wildlife traffic, animal cruelty, and more.

It's hard to overstate how big of a cultural juggernaut Tiger King was in the weeks after it was released considering the entire series was about the illegal and exploitative activities of its titular figure, Joe Exotic, who was providing his interviews from behind bars after being convicted in federal court. The former "zoo keeper" turned wannabe politician and now infamous Netflix character was found guilty last year on 17 counts of animal abuse and two counts of murder-for-hire, having attempted to pay Allen Glover to kill Baskin.

Check back here for further updates on Tiger King season 2 as we learn more.