Tires: Netflix's New Hit Comedy Series Already Renewed for Season 2

The popularity of standup comedian Shane Gillis has translated to the TV space, as his new series has become a quick hit on Netflix. Tires, a series that Gillis co-created and stars in, debuted on Netflix over the weekend and instantly rose to one of the top spots on the TV charts. Despite being just six episodes long and operating with an incredibly low budget, Tires has been battling with Bridgerton for Netflix's number one TV slot all weekend.

For the folks that have already binged through Tires, you'll be happy to know that Netflix has already renewed the show for Season 2. In fact, Netflix announced the renewal in the week leading up to the Season 1 premiere. It was guaranteed more episodes before subscribers even had the chance to check out Season 1. That's what happens when you have a wildly popular comedian and a comedy that costs nothing compared to Netflix's other titles.

On Sunday, the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Tires as the number one series on the service in the United States. Monday's edition of the list sees Tires one spot lower, but losing out to Bridgerton (one of the most popular shows ever on Netflix) isn't anything to be disappointed about.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!