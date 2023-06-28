Titan Entertainment Unveils Doctor Who and My Hero Academia Merchandise for SDCC (Exclusive)

Some fun merchandise tied to Doctor Who and My Hero Academia is coming just in time for San Diego Comic-Con. With June coming to a close, we're marching closer to July, which means SDCC season. While major studios like Marvel Studios, Netflix, and HBO are reportedly skipping out on their big Hall H presentations, companies will still look to capitalize on the thousands of fans that will fill the San Diego Convention Center. Titan Entertainment has a slew of exclusive content that will only be available at SDCC, and ComicBook.com has your first look at what's in store.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Titan Entertainment's exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2023. These exclusives range from merchandise, books, artbooks, comics, and graphic novels. Today, we can reveal Titan Entertainment's merchandise, which includes a 13-piece TARDIS enamel pin collection for Doctor Who, TITANS vinyl figures of David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor, and glow-in-the-dark TITANS vinyl figures of My Hero Academia's villainous twosome of Dabi and Shigaraki.

You can find descriptions of each Titan Entertainment exclusive below, followed by images:

Doctor Who: Thirteen Piece TARDIS Enamel Pin Collection

[EXTREMELY LIMITED NUMBERS]

Titan Booth #5537 at SDCC 2023 is the only opportunity for US Doctor Who fans to buy this EXCLUSIVE Thirteen Piece TARDIS Enamel Pin Collection. Please note: this beautiful, one-of-a-kind TARDIS collection will be available from Titan Booth #5537 from Preview Night (Wednesday July 19th). Numbers are EXTREMELY LIMITED. First come, first served.

Doctor Who: Fourteenth Doctor 3" Kawaii TITAN Vinyl Figure

Doctor Who: Fourteenth Doctor 3" Classic TITAN Vinyl Figure

David Tennant's upcoming Fourteenth Doctor arrives in San Diego as a pair of separately-packaged, separately-available EXCLUSIVE 3" TITANS Vinyl Figures. Both releases (3" Kawaii Fourteenth Doctor and 3" Classic Fourteenth Doctor) are available from Titan Booth #5537.

My Hero Academia: Dabi 3" Glow-In-The-Dark Kawaii TITAN Vinyl Figure

My Hero Academia: Shigaraki 3" Glow-In-The-Dark Kawaii TITAN Vinyl Figure

My Hero Academia TITANS Viny Figures return to Titan Booth #5537 as a pair of separately-packaged, separately-available San Diego EXCLUSIVE 3" Kawaii TITANS Vinyl Figures. Both releases (Dabi and Shigaraki) feature Glow-In-The-Dark effects and are available from Titan Booth #5537.