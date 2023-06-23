Netflix Skipping San Diego Comic-Con After Marvel, HBO Back Out

The number of big Hollywood studios possibly skipping out on this summer's San Diego Comic-Con continues to grow, with word that Netflix is joining the likes of Marvel Studios and HBO in not holding any panels. Comic-Con is scheduled to kick off on July 19th, with pop culture fans descending to San Diego to find out the latest news on their favorite TV shows and movies. A report came down earlier this week that Marvel Studios is skipping its big Hall H extravaganza, mainly due to the ongoing writers' strike and a possible SAG (Screen Actors Guild) strike at the end of June. HBO and Universal Pictures followed by also canceling, and now Netflix is reportedly the next domino to fall.

Variety reports that Netflix will be sitting out San Diego Comic-Con this year. On some level this makes sense, considering Netflix just wrapped up its big TUDUM global fan event in Brazil this month. The streamer released new and first looks at projects like the live-action One Piece adaptation, confirmation on an Extraction 3 starring Chris Hemsworth, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, and much more. With all the big announcements coming at TUDUM, there's only so much Netflix could theoretically plan for SDCC. Though, fans would probably have seen their favorite stars live and in person.

San Diego Comic-Con Spokesperson Comments on Actors' Strike

A spokesperson for San Diego Comic-Con gave a statement to Variety regarding strikes and their effects on the convention: "With regard to the strike and its possible effects on Comic-Con, we tend to refrain from speculation or forecasting. I will say, our hope is for a speedy resolution that will prove beneficial to all parties and allow everyone to continue the work they love. Until then, we continue to diligently work on our summer event in the hopes of making it as fun, educational, and celebratory as in years past."

San Diego Comic-Con has had a rough stretch having to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic. It was only last year's SDCC that the convention was able to resume with guests in attendance, though there were COVID-19 guidelines in place, such as masks and vaccination requirements. Marvel Studios had a big presence, with the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuting at SDCC, along with a timeline of the next stage of the MCU, the Multiverse Saga, and the reveals of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.