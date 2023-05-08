Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Magic: The Gathering Cards Are Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After an official announcement last year, Wizards of the Coast and the BBC have opened up pre-orders for their Doctor Who collaboration for Magic: The Gathering. Released as part of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary celebrations, the lineup includes four ready-to-play Commander decks that are inspired by classic Doctors 1-8, 9-11, and 12 and 13 with the fourth deck inspired by villains like Daleks, Cybermen, and The Master.

Each MTG Commander Deck will contain 50 new cards for adventuring, 10 Planechase cards that allow you to travel to a different place and time in the Doctor Who universe, 10 double-sided tokens, 1 life tracker, and 1 deck box. For the first time ever, the Commander Decks will also include a Collector Booster Sample pack that contains 2 special alt-frame cards, including 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card. Boosters are also available separately.

Pre-orders for the Doctor Who x Magic: The Gathering lineup can be found here on Amazon. Commander Decks are priced at $50.29 with 15-card Boosters going for $23.28. Bundle options are also available. The release date is set for October 13th. Too bad you don't have a TARDIS to travel through time and space to play right now, eh?

When will Doctor Who return?

Ncuti Gatwa is set to play the Fifteenth Doctor in the upcoming 60th anniversary season of Doctor Who, which will be showrun by returning series alum Russell T. Davies.

Doctor Who Season 14 will be the first new season of Doctor Who, following the anniversary specials, to stream globally on Disney+ as part of a new deal between Disney Branded Television and the BBC. Just days after Whittaker's farewell episode, the BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumor has it that Disney has some creative control over the franchise and wants to give Doctor Who a "Hollywood makeover."

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK," returning showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a press release. Davies previously expressed his belief that Doctor Who should be a franchise with multiple shows similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He achieved a measure of this during his original run as Doctor Who showrunner, reviving the core Doctor Who series and launching spinoffs Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Doctor Who returns in 2023 for its 60th-anniversary specials ahead of 2024's Season 14.