Des Taylor's Scarlett Couture Returns in The Munich File at Titan Comics (Exclusive)

Renowned artist Des Taylor is bringing his original character Scarlett Couture back in a new series this summer. Fans have enjoyed Taylor's cover work for publishers and franchises such as DC Entertainment, Dr. Who, Archie Comics, and Star Trek's 50th Anniversary Exhibition, as well as his creator-owned brand of comics like Scarlett Couture, The Vesha Valentine Story, The Trouble With Katie Rogers, and Eva Strongbird & The Marine – his latest collaboration with Disney Director Robb Pratt. Taylor also has a popular social media presence with his whimsical pieces featuring iconic characters placed in heart-melting and romantic scenes. He will next team with Titan Comics for the five-part series Scarlett Couture: The Munich File.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Scarlett Couture: The Munich File, as well as Cover B by Des Taylor and a Cover D photo featuring Scarlett Couture cosplay model Jordan Gwynn Colton. Launching on August 9th, Scarlett Couture: The Munich File takes place six months after the events of the first volume Project Stardust and finds Agent Scarlett Carver and her team embark on a game of "cat and mouse" as they're thrown into the high stakes world of technological espionage. What they soon discover is the effects of Project Stardust reach further than anyone had anticipated. There are new threats emerging, and this time, "it's personal."

"Comics' sexiest spy is back!" said creator Des Taylor. It's great to bring Scarlett Couture back home to Titan Comics after a successful crowd-funding venture."

Comic Book Creators Praise Scarlett Couture

Scarlett Couture's original adventure received high praise from critics and readers alike, and some of its fans include comic book superstars Mark Millar (Kick-Ass), Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), and Heath Corson (writer/producer Justice League: War). In fact, you can find some of their quotes below!

"Des is a timeless stylist. Always classy, always sexy and suggestive of wider worlds and epic adventures, his art is charm incarnate." – Liam Sharp

"Beautiful… I Love This Style!" – Mark Millar (Kick-Ass)

"Super-Stylish and Super-Sexy!" – Dave Gibbons (Watchmen)

"Really Fantastic Stuff. I'm A Fan!" – Heath Corson (Writer/Producer, Justice League: War)

"With his keen eye for glamour and sex appeal and a deft mixture of dynamic action-adventure with a touch of nostalgia, brilliant artist Des Taylor wields his mighty pencil with such supreme mastery that his creation, Scarlett Couture, single-handedly brings the FUN back into comic book storytelling!" – John Semper Jr (Producer Spider-Man: The Animated Series, DC Rebirth Cyborg)

Readers of Scarlett Couture: The Munich File will also be able to collect a digital token that they'll get to keep in a unique wallet, commemorating each issue release. Using a QR code, each token will enable special rewards and an opportunity to meet artist Des Taylor in an immersive Metaverse, powered by Metagallery Ltd.

Scarlett Couture: The Munich File #1 is on sale August 9th and is available to order from the June edition of Diamond PREVIEWS, and pre-order from Forbidden Planet. The Forbidden Planet link for Scarlett Couture: The Munich File #1 (Cover B Des Taylor) is here, and Scarlett Couture: The Munich File #1 (Cover D Photo) can be found here.