Heat Seeker: A Gun Honey Series #2 Covers Revealed By Titan Comics (Exclusive)

Titan Comics continues to build its Gun Honey Universe with a new spinoff series featuring the fiery Dahlia Racers, and you can get a new look at the spinoff in a collection of new covers. Heat Seeker: A Gun Honey Series is a continuation of the tale created by Charles Ardai, and this time he's joined by artist Ace Continuado and colorist Asifur Rahman. With Gun Honey Joanna Tan marked for death by a U.S. intelligence agency, she turns to Dahlia Racers for help. Of course, there has to be another hot killer on Joanna's tale, which brings in the beautiful sociopath Sarah Claride.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of covers for Heat Seeker: A Gun Honey Series #2. They feature works by creators Inhyuk Lee, Celina cosplayer Grace McClung, Ace Continuado, and a Claudia Caranfa nude grey bagged cover. In total, we have five total covers to unveil, and each one is hotter than the next.

Gun Honey was 2021's #1 best-selling non-premier comic, and a TV series is now in development by Piller/Segan (Haven, The Dead Zone) and Malaysia-based Double Vision (The Bridge). The crime series has been praised by comic book noir masters including Ed Brubaker, Max Allan Collins, and Duane Swierczynski, with Brubaker calling it, "The finest kind of pulp noir."

Heat Seeker: A Gun Honey Series #2 goes on sale July 26th from Hard Case Crime, a Titan Comics imprint. The covers and solicitation can be found below.