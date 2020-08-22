Titans Announces Barbara Gordon Coming to Season 3

✖

DC FanDome had surprises in store for fans of DC movies, television, and games, and on the television front, few were as anticipated as Titans. The show was the flagship series for DC Universe, and season 3 will be moving over to HBO Max, so it's fitting that it will bring along some new characters for the big third season. One of those will be Batgirl herself, Barbara Gordon, though she won't be suiting up in this version of the character.

When we see her in season 3, Gordon is now Commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department. She is also revealed to have had a previous relationship with Dick Grayson, though even with their past connection and relationship, she is wary of the Titans being in her city.

The part of Barbara Gordon has yet to be cast, but we cannot wait for Gordon to join the show, as she will add another interesting element to the growing dynamic between not just the Titans, but also between Dick Grayson and Bruce Wayne, who will also figure into season 3.

For those who remember how season 2 ended, the Titans defeated Deathstroke and he was ultimately killed by Ravager. The Titans also lost one of their own in Donna Troy, who sacrificed herself to save Dove and innocent civilians.

The team was ready to rumble at the end of season 2, as Nightwing, Dove, Hawk, Starfire, Beast Boy, Ravager, Superboy, and Krypto finally assembled as a team. Now Gordon and a few other factors will be in the mix, and we can't wait.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem are the executive producers. The first two seasons of Titans are now streaming on DC UNIVERSE in the U.S.

