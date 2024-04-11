Tom Hiddleston Series The Night Manager Renewed For Multiple Seasons

The Night Manager, Tom Hiddleston's series from BBC, has been renewed for a second and third season. Production on Season 2, which will now see BBC partnered with Prime Video, will begin later this year in London and South America. The first season aired domestically on AMC, but that deal wasn't renewed, and BBC went shopping for a new co-production partner for the acclaimed series, which is produced by House MD star Hugh Laurie. According to reports that emerged earlier this year, the second season of The Night Manager will be set in the present day, and will pick up following British arms dealer Richard Roper (Laurie) being taken away by the Syrians at the end of the first season. Originally, reports were that the new season would pick up two years after the first season, but now it seems it will be more of a realtime shift, with the new stories picking up eight years after the original (which aired 2016).

Plans for a second season have been in the works for years, so fans have to be pretty excited to learn that it isn't getting just a second, but also a third season. It's also going to be a different animal going forward, advancing beyond the story of the original novel, which was written by John le Carré. The first season fairly closely adapted the book.

According to Deadline, who broke the news of the renewal, Hiddleston will be talking more about it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight.

New director Georgi Banks-Davies, a BAFTA-winner, will take over the reins of the show from Susanne Bier (who knew that you could lose some of your talent if it takes eight years to get a second season?). Banks-Davies has previously directed I Hate Suzie, Garfield and upcoming Netflix series Kaos.

What is The Night Manager about?

In The Night Manager, Jonathan Pine, night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo and former British soldier, is recruited by Angela Burr, the manager of a Foreign Office task force investigating illegal arms sales, to infiltrate the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper.

Season 1 of The Night Manager also starred Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki, Alistair Petrie, David Harewood, Douglas Hodge, Antonio de la Torre, and Tobias Menzies. The series was written by series creator David Farr, and directed by Susanne Bier.