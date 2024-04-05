Tom Hiddleston Still Has Questions About Loki Season 3

The Season 2 finale of Loki left viewers with a lot of questions, and Tom Hiddleston has even more questions when it comes to Season 3. The second season of Loki broke records with its finale being the highest-rated episode for any Disney+ series, and much of that has to do with Tom Hiddleston's performance as the God of Mischief. From the first Thor movie all the way to Loki Season 2, Hiddleston's character has undergone quite a transformation from villain to good guy. Of course, fans are curious to know if there will be a third season of Loki, something which Hiddleston has addressed head-on.

"I truthfully don't know," Tom Hiddleston told Variety ahead of the Miami Film Festival. "I am so proud of where we landed in Season 2. To go from this lost, broken soul in Asgaard, and be given a second chance and learn so much about life that he actually gives himself to protect other people, has been such an honor."

Tom Hiddleston also praised his Loki co-stars, which include Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and Ke Huy Quan, who joined the show for Season 2. Quan is an Oscar winner for Everything Everywhere All at Once. "I don't know who said it, but there's the phrase: 'If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together,'" Hiddleston said. "And it's never been truer than for this show."

Tom Hiddleston uses Thor line in Loki Season 2 finale

By the time Loki Season 2 comes to an end, Loki makes the decision to ascend to a brand new throne to save the multiverse created in the show's first season finale. Now, Loki is the "God of Everyone's Stories," according to co-director Aaron Moorhead. Upon making his decision to accept the role, Tom Hiddleston's character echoed a line from the first Thor movie, and it was a line that Hiddleston thought up himself.

Towards the end of Thor, Loki yells to Odin as he realized his ambitions prompted a failure. He wanted to succeed, "For you, for all of us!" Shortly thereafter, he falls into the cosmos only to return in The Avengers, where he tried to conquer New York City. As the events of Avengers: Endgame came along, Loki ended up leaving this time to begin his journey in the Loki series as a variant character who would not experience the events of Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, or Avengers: Infinity War. Just as he prepared himself to step out into time and become the God of Everyone's Stories, Loki looked to Mobius and Sylvie to say, "For you, for all of us."

Benson told ComicBook.com that the line was all Hiddleston's idea on the day of filming. "Actually, that line was something we were working with on the day and it didn't originally have the callback to Thor and Tom as we were doing a lot of takes of it because we knew it was his last line in the show and Tom said, 'What if we did a callback to the very beginning?' We did, I think one take of it and we were like, that's it."