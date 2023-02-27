Tom Hiddleston Reportedly Returning for The Night Manager Season 2

Tom Hiddleston is returning back to one of his biggest television projects. On Monday, reports indicated that a second season of The Night Manager is in the works at the BBC and Prime Video, with Hiddleston expected to reprise his role as Jonathan Pine. While the new season has not officially been announced by either platform, rumors are hinting that it could be a two-season order. Production on Season 2 will begin later this year in London and South America under the name Steelworks. The series aired domestically on AMC.

According to the reports, the second season of The Night Manager will be set in the present day, and will pick up following British arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) being taken away by the Syrians at the end of Season 1, Hiddleston's Pine is informed he is dead two years later, and he has to face up to a new, even more deadly challenge.

What is The Night Manager about?

In The Night Manager, Jonathan Pine, night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo and former British soldier, is recruited by Angela Burr, the manager of a Foreign Office task force investigating illegal arms sales, to infiltrate the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper.

Season 1 of The Night Manager also starred Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki, Alistair Petrie, David Harewood, Douglas Hodge, Antonio de la Torre, and Tobias Menzies. The series was written by series creator David Farr, and directed by Susanne Bier.

"I feel so connected to Pine and his predicament that I would be very interested to see where he would go next," Hiddleston previously told Digital Spy about the prospect of a potential second season.

Will there be a Season 2 of Loki?

The Night Manager is the latest television series of Hiddleston's to be greenlit for a second season, in addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series Loki. A release date for the new batches of episodes has not been set, outside of a planned debut at some point in 2023.

"Season 2's kind of a challenge of a question asked of the TVA itself, a battle for the soul of the TVA," Hiddleston said in an interview late last year.

h/t: Deadline