Tom Holland Has Surprising New Look in Set Photos From Apple TV+ Series

After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted, Tom Holland is returning to Apple. The actor previously starred in the streaming service’s Russo Brothers film, Cherry, and will soon be seen in The Crowded Room, a new series that will also star Amanda Seyfried. The crime/thriller biography is a “seasonal anthology” series that is described as “exploring true and inspirational stories of people who had struggled, and learned to live with mental illness.” Akiva Goldsman is writing and executive producing for Apple Studios and New Regency, and the show is partly based on Goldsman’s own life and inspired by the award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes. This week, new photos from the show’s set hit the Internet and show Holland rocking a 1970s-style look.

Holland, who is also executive producing The Crowded Room, is starring in the series as a man named Danny Sullivan. Seyfried will play a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career while balancing her life as a single mother. You can check out the photos of Holland below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/cravemedia_/status/1509764838813143040?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While Holland has some exciting non-Marvel projects in the works, many fans are eager to find out if he’ll be returning to the role of Spider-Man. It’s currently unclear whether he will be donning the Spidey suit once again, and while the actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, he’s not discounting a return to Marvel. Back in November, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” During a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have “been slightly misconstrued.”

“What I was basically trying to say is that if I am 30 and still playing Spider-Man and I haven’t passed on the baton to a Miles Morales or a Spider-Woman or something more diverse, then I will have done something wrong in the sense of duties that I have to the character,” Holland explained. “Not that if I’m playing Spider-Man in my 30s I’m some washed-up has-been. That’s not what I was saying at all.”

Are you excited to see Holland in The Crowded Room? Tell us in the comments!