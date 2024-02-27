The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary With New Special

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is getting a special 10th Anniversary broadcast. NBC announced that the beloved late-night host is getting a special to commemorate the occasion. On May 14 at 9pm ET, the network will do its best to compile the best of Fallon's decade long run as the man behind that hefty desk. There have been a lot of moments to spotlight over the course of these 10 years. So many interviews, and weird little social media bits to contend with. (Fallon is largely credited with getting these small games into the mix with stars on late-night. Just like James Corden's work singing in cars with famous people.) Fans will have to mark their calendars.

"We're so grateful that we get to do this job, and I want to thank everyone on our staff and crew — and of course all of you for tuning in every single night for the past ten years," Fallon said last night. "To celebrate, NBC is going to air a two-hour primetime Best of Tonight Show special on May 14th — the best moments of the Tonight Show from the past ten years, featuring some of our favorite sketches, guests and musical performances. From 'Tight Pants' with Will Ferrell to me almost dating Nicole Kidman, and musical bits like 'Classroom Instruments' with Metallica and Adele – we've had so many fun moments."

Mark Ronson Drops By Fallon's Show

Barbie soundtrack producer Mark Ronson stopped by Fallon's show last night to talk about the massive album. He revealed that when thinking up music for the movie, he kind of stumbled on "I'm Just Ken" during a walk and knew he had gold. The entire story is wild and the late-night show host was absolutely enthralled.

"I knew nothing, I really didn't," Ronson admitted. "You know, we were asked to come in and write two songs, and I wrote "Dance the Night." That became "the" track. That's the jam. So, I was just so inspired. I thought—Greta Gerwig is just so amazing. I love the script. And, so we wrote Ken. And then, we started to do a little bit more and more music for the film. We just loved it and we wanted to do the whole thing."

(Photo: Warner Bros./Mattel)

"That's what we were kind of hoping to do because Ken is like the character, and Ryan Gosling, who's just so incredible in the film. He's so ridiculous, but yet, you feel all his pain, I feel like," he shared. "So, I was walking down the street, and I don't usually write lyrics. I usually come up with the music, but I just had that line. Like, 'I'm just Ken, anywhere else I'd be a ten.' You know? I just thought, this guy is so hot, but he can't get what he needs in life, which is the love of this woman."

Ronson revealed. "So, I came up with that line, went to the piano and came up with some chords. Then, my brother Andrew, my songwriting partner, came over and we wrote the rest of the song."

Other Changes In Late-Night

(Photo: ABC)

Over on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel continues his push towards The Oscars this year. However, when talking to The Los Angeles Times, the host admitted he's getting pretty close to the end of his late-night tenure. Kimmel explained how he's looking forward to a period of time where there aren't all these deadlines and there isn't such a push for him to be handling all this stuff.

"Wednesday night, I was very tired and I had all these scripts to go through — I had to revise and rewrite all these pitch ideas for the Oscars — and I was literally nodding off onto my computer," Kimmel told the Los Angeles Times. "In those moments, I think, 'I cannot wait until my contract is over.' But then, I take the summer off or I go on strike, and you start going, 'Yeah, I miss the fun stuff.'"

"I think this is my final contract," Kimmel admitted. "I hate to even say it, because everyone's laughing at me now — each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case. I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough."

