Jimmy Fallon Revives Saturday Night Live Bee Gees Character for Surprise Comeback

Even though it's been 20 years since Jimmy Fallon has been a cast mate on Saturday Night Live, it's hard to keep the comedian away from 30 Rock. During Saturday Night Live's latest edition on Saturday night, Fallon returned to reprise a fan-favorite role as The Bee Gees frontman Barry Gibb.

In the sketch, Fallon's Barry Gibb hosts The Barry Gibb Talk Show alongside Justin Timberlake, who served as Sasturday's musical guest for the eighth time.

Talkin' it up on The Barry Gibb Talk Show! pic.twitter.com/MqEPXP4IAN — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 28, 2024

His Saturday Night Live return marks his most public appearance outside of hosting his own show since allegations of a hostile workplace surfaced last fall. "Mentally, I was in the lowest place of my life. I didn't want to live anymore. I thought about taking my own life all the time," a former employee said in the scathing report. "I knew deep down I would never actually do it, but in my head, I'm like, 'Why do I think about this all the time?'"

Shortly after the report first broke, Fallon reportedly apologized to members of his staff in a show-wide call. "I'm sorry if I embarrassed you," Fallon reportedly said on the call. "I never set out to create that type of atmosphere at the show. I think sometimes I'm working with the best of the best, you guys are the top of the game."

"I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people. I just wanted to… say I miss you guys," Fallon added.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.