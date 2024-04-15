Tracker Season 1 Adds Manifest Star in Key Role

Tracker is getting perhaps its biggest guest star to-date in the coming episodes. The hit CBS series stars Justin Hartley as rewardist Colter Shaw, an expert tracker that finds missing people and things. A big part of the show's freshman season has been Colter's mysterious past, in which his brother may or may not have killed his father. A part of that past will come knocking soon, as Tracker has cast the grown-up version of Colter's younger sister, Dory.

On Monday, Hartley and the Tracker social media channels revealed that Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh has been cast as Dory on the show, and that she'll be appearing "in the coming weeks."

Dory appeared in the series premiere as a young child in flashbacks. Their father getting aggressive with Dory is what lead Colter's brother to retaliate against him in the first place. That same brother has been a source of contention for Colter in the present. Colter continues to ignore his brother's calls, and fans still aren't sure what revelations will come to light about their relationship.

What Is Tracker About?

Hartley's Colter Shaw is described as a "lone wolf" who drives around the country seeking rewards for missing people and personal belongings. The episodes follow Shaw on different cases in different places, and he runs into various characters along the way. You can check out the official synopsis below!

"Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver."

Tracker Cast

Unlike some other shows, Tracker doesn't have an extensive main cast, due to Colter Shaw's status as a nomad. Each episode puts him in a new place, but he has a couple of important people in his life that offer support and bring him new cases.

Fiona Rene stars as Reenie, a lawyer who has a past with Colter and is consistently called on when he has run-ins with the law. Bobby, a hacker and tech expert, is played by Eric Graise. Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany play Teddi and Velma, respectively. The duo of animal lovers regularly find jobs for Colter and help him get in touch with the right people to solve a problem.