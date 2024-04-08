Tracker, Ghosts, NCIS, So Help Me Todd, and Fire Country also set season finale dates.

It's season — and series — finale time on CBS. The network on Monday announced season finale dates for its original primetime comedies, dramas and unscripted series for the 2023-2024 broadcast season, including Tracker season 1, Ghosts season 3, NCIS season 21, NCIS: Hawai'i season 3, The Amazing Race season 36, Survivor season 46, So Help Me Todd season 2, and Fire Country season 2. CBS also set air times for the two-episode, hour-long Young Sheldon series finale, Bob ♥ Abishola's final episode, and the S.W.A.T. sendoff wrapping up its saved seventh and final season.

The Bob ♥ Abishola series finale has moved up a week and will end its fifth and final season on May 6. Young Sheldon's series finale — featuring on-screen appearances by The Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik — will air as special back-to-back episodes on May 16, ending the hit prequel after seven seasons. S.W.A.T., which was renewed for a 13-episode final seventh season after its abrupt cancellation last year, will sign off with its series finale on May 17.

CBS Finale Air Dates 2024



Thursday, May 2

8:31-9:01 p.m. Ghosts (Season 3 finale)

Monday, May 6

8-8:30 p.m. The Neighborhood (Season 6 finale)

8:30-9 p.m. Bob ♥ Abishola (Series finale)

9-10 p.m. NCIS (Season 21 finale)

10-11 p.m. NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3 finale)

Wednesday, May 15

9:30-11 p.m. The Amazing Race (Season 36 finale)

Thursday, May 16

8-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (Series finale with special back-to-back episodes)

9-10 p.m. So Help Me Todd (Season 2 finale)

Friday, May 17

8-9 p.m. S.W.A.T. (Series finale)

9-10 p.m. Fire Country (Season 2 finale)

10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods (Season 14A finale; the 14th and final season returns with its last batch of episodes in fall 2024)

Saturday, May 18

10-11 p.m. 48 Hours (Season 36 finale)

Sunday, May 19

7-8 p.m. 60 Minutes (Season 56 finale)

8-9 p.m. The Equalizer (Season 4 finale)

9-10 p.m. Tracker (Season 1 finale)

10-11 p.m. CSI: Vegas (Season 3 finale)

Tuesday, May 21

8-9 p.m. FBI (Season 6 finale)

9-10 p.m. FBI: International (Season 3 finale)

10-11 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5 finale)

Viewers can stream old and new episodes of the above CBS series — including Young Sheldon, Bob ♥ Abishola, and S.W.A.T. — with a Paramount+ subscription.