CBS Sets Series Finale Dates for Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abishola, and S.W.A.T.

Tracker, Ghosts, NCIS, So Help Me Todd, and Fire Country also set season finale dates.

By Cameron Bonomolo

It's season — and series — finale time on CBS. The network on Monday announced season finale dates for its original primetime comedies, dramas and unscripted series for the 2023-2024 broadcast season, including Tracker season 1, Ghosts season 3, NCIS season 21, NCIS: Hawai'i season 3, The Amazing Race season 36, Survivor season 46, So Help Me Todd season 2, and Fire Country season 2. CBS also set air times for the two-episode, hour-long Young Sheldon series finale, Bob ♥ Abishola's final episode, and the S.W.A.T. sendoff wrapping up its saved seventh and final season

The Bob ♥ Abishola series finale has moved up a week and will end its fifth and final season on May 6. Young Sheldon's series finale — featuring on-screen appearances by The Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik — will air as special back-to-back episodes on May 16, ending the hit prequel after seven seasons. S.W.A.T., which was renewed for a 13-episode final seventh season after its abrupt cancellation last year, will sign off with its series finale on May 17.

CBS Finale Air Dates 2024

Thursday, May 2
8:31-9:01 p.m. Ghosts (Season 3 finale)

Monday, May 6
8-8:30 p.m. The Neighborhood (Season 6 finale)
8:30-9 p.m. Bob ♥ Abishola (Series finale)
9-10 p.m. NCIS (Season 21 finale)
10-11 p.m. NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3 finale)

Wednesday, May 15
9:30-11 p.m. The Amazing Race (Season 36 finale)

Thursday, May 16
8-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (Series finale with special back-to-back episodes)
9-10 p.m. So Help Me Todd (Season 2 finale)

Friday, May 17
8-9 p.m. S.W.A.T. (Series finale)
9-10 p.m. Fire Country (Season 2 finale)
10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods (Season 14A finale; the 14th and final season returns with its last batch of episodes in fall 2024)

Saturday, May 18
10-11 p.m. 48 Hours (Season 36 finale)

Sunday, May 19
7-8 p.m. 60 Minutes (Season 56 finale)
8-9 p.m. The Equalizer (Season 4 finale)
9-10 p.m. Tracker (Season 1 finale)
10-11 p.m. CSI: Vegas (Season 3 finale)

Tuesday, May 21
8-9 p.m. FBI (Season 6 finale)
9-10 p.m. FBI: International (Season 3 finale)
10-11 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5 finale)

Viewers can stream old and new episodes of the above CBS series — including Young Sheldon, Bob ♥ Abishola, and S.W.A.T. — with a Paramount+ subscription.

