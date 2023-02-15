True Detective Season 4 Teaser Released

In a move that seems to indicate a proper trailer and premiere date could be on the horizon, HBO Has released a teaser for the upcoming True Detective season 4. The new batch of episodes in the series will carry a brand new title, and will premiere as True Detective: Night Country. Legendary actor Jodie Foster will anchor the series alongside Kali Reis, with the pair starring as the titular detectives for the new season. HBO will also be moving the action for the series to a new location, shifting the investigation to the chilly tundra of Ennis, Alaska, a major shift from the previous season's Louisiana, Los Angeles, and Arkansas settings.

Filmmakers Issa López and Barry Jenkins are executive producing the series with López, best known for the 2017 feature film Tigers Are Not Afraid, showrunning the new season and directing every episode as well. Jenkins won an Academy Award for Best Picture for Moonlight a back in 2017 and most recently directed the Prime Video series The Underground Railroad, he's also attached to direct a sequel/prequel to Disney's CGI Lion King, he'll executive produce through his Pastel banner which has a first look deal with HBO.

The darkness of The Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. pic.twitter.com/RLCWMqw7Yx — HBO (@HBO) February 15, 2023

True Detective: Night Country will also star some fan-favorites including Deadwood's John Hawkes, Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston, and Star Wars: Andor's Fiona Shaw. Other confirmed cast members for the series include Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand. The series is described as follows:

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice."

Series creator Nic Pizzolatto does not appear to be involved in the new season of the series, though is still credited as an executive producer alongside original stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The first season of the series premiered to critical acclaim back in 2014 with a less popular second season debuting a year later with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, and Vince Vaughn. Afterwards there was a four year hiatus before the third season, which starred Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff as police partners, playing their roles in multiple timelines and at different ages. In a fit of poetry, it's now been over four years since the most recent season of the series as well with Night Country set to break the hiatus when it premieres.