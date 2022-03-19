True Detective Season 4 Gets New Title on HBO

HBO is officially gearing up for a fourth season of True Detective, not long after HBO head Casey Bloys teased an announcement, and they’re giving it a new title. Deadline reports that the new season is titled True Detective: Night Country and will executive produced by filmmakers Issa López and Barry Jenkins. López is best known for the 2017 feature film Tigers Are Not Afraid, she’ll write, executive produce and direct the pilot episode. Jenkins won an Academy Award for Best Picture for Moonlight a back in 2017 and most recently directed the Prime Video series The Underground Railroad, he’s also attached to direct a sequel/prequel to Disney’s CGI Lion King, he’ll executive produce through his Pastel banner which has a first look deal with HBO.

It seems like original series creator Nic Pizzolatto won’t be involved in the new direction of the show as he’s not mentioned in the write-up from the trade. Mentioned in the report however is that HBO has solicited some of their other creators to try and crack the True Detective including Euphoria creator Sam Levinson who has developed a take. Lucia Puenzo, who wrote Spanish TV shows Cromo and La Jauría, also developed a version according to the trade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On True Detective, we’ve been developing various ideas,” Bloys previously told The Hollywood Reporter last month. “Stay tuned on that one.” Specifically mentioned that the premium cable network was “developing various ideas” lends credence to Deadline’s report. Pizzolatto himself had previously developed an idea for a fourth season but seemingly departed after signing an exclusive deal with FX Networks.

The first season of True Detective debuted to critical acclaim back in 2014 when stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson were leading the cast with No Time to Die‘s Cary Joji Fukunaga behind the camera for all eight episodes (later winning a Primetime Emmy for his work on the show). A less popular second season premiered a year later with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, and Vince Vaughn, leading to a four year hiatus before the third season. True Detective season three starred Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff as police partners, playing their roles in multiple timelines and at different ages. Ali, fresh off both of his Academy Award wins, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the Primetime Emmy Awards.