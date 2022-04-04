Barbee Rehab Trailer Released

Global Releasing has revealed a trailer for the upcoming series Barbee Rehab, starring Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan) and Bai Ling (Southland Tales). The 7-part, limited series set to debut on the free streaming platform next month, follows a patient (Tom Sizemore, Twin Peaks : The Return, Heat, Saving Private Ryan), who is on the verge of being locked up after claiming to have discovered a rehab facility focused on treating people who are obsessed with collecting and/or living as real life Barbie and Ken dolls. He shares his unbelievable stories about the unstable staff and patients who suffer from a variety of outrageous Barbie and Ken doll addictions, with his psychiatrist, (Janice Dickinson). Will he convince her this is a real place, or will he end up in the nuthouse? Welcome to “Barbee Rehab”, where reality, imagination, delusion and perversion collide.

The distributor describes the series as “Celebrity Rehab meets Big Brother meets Plastic in a riotous new small-screen offering,” which hails from writer, director, and producer Derek S.Orr and producer, writer, set and costume designer Vanessa Bednar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the trailer below.

https://youtu.be/FBFraAmS8NI

“Our goal was to create a fast paced, hard hitting, and unapologetic comedy series that viewers could not wait to talk about with anyone who would listen. We are so excited to share this project with the world. We look forward to the audience laughing, gasping, cringing, and ultimately seeing them “Get Addicted” to the story and characters of Barbee Rehab”, says Orr. “We often used the phrases: “It’s like nothing you’ve ever watched before. There’s nothing out there to compare it to. You just have to watch it to understand,” and my favorite description, “It’s like a train wreck you just can’t take your eyes off”. These have all held true throughout the process and we continue to get similar feedback from those who have pre-screened the series.”

Golden Globe Nominee Tom Sizemore stars alongside Janice Dickinson, Bai Ling (Crank), Lisa Wilcox (A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 & 5), Vanessa Bednar, Derek S.Orr, Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), and Johnny Wactor (General Hospital) and Alice Ford in a new series from Global Digital Releasing.

Barbee Rehab will release weekly worldwide on Tubi, beginning on Friday May 6.