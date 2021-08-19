Turner & Hooch: Executive Producer Matt Nix Reveals Heartbreaking Reason He Joined the Project

✖

Turner & Hooch is one of the newest shows to hit Disney+ and it follows Josh Peck and a lovable Bordeaux Mastiff. The series is based on the 1989 movie of the same name which saw Tom Hanks in the role of Turner. We're living in an age where reboots and revivals are extremely common, so it's always interesting to find out why the folks involved chose certain properties to bring back to life. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the Turner & Hooch showrunner, Matt Nix, and he shared the heartbreaking reason he chose to join the series.

"The sad reason is my dog Steve had died. I was going through a really hard time because I was doing the show called The Gifted, and The Gifted was being canceled. Steve was dying of cancer and he was so nice to me. I would be sad or I'd be dealing with something and he would come over and he would lean his head on me and stuff like that. It was just he was taking such good care of me even as he was not doing so well himself. Along with that, I had been reading all of these books on dog science. Not because I was going to save my dog from cancer, but because I just got very interested in, 'How does Steve see the world? What is he thinking? What's his deal?'"

"I read literally four books on dog science," Nix continued. "One thing that happens just in my world is somebody comes along and says, 'Hey, do you want to do Turner & Hooch?' Immediately I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I can use all my dog science. I literally can use all my dog science now.' If you look, it's not a science show but every episode really does, with the exception maybe of the second episode, really does turn on an element of dog perception that is different than human perception. There's hearing. There's smell. There's how they see them. I've got a bunch more of those things that I'm also interested in doing. Part of it is just I was interested in dogs, cared about dogs, wanted to do something for Steve."

Nix added, "Then I'd been a fan of Turner & Hooch when I was a kid. Kind of put all those things together and I was like, 'All right, let's do this.' The other thing, frankly, is they wanted to do it. When a big company is like, 'Hey, we would like to do this series. Do you want to be the person that makes it happen?' Yeah, I do. I don't want to write a show that doesn't get made and so that was super exciting now too."

You can watch our full interview with Matt Nix at the top of the page.

Turner & Hooch releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday.