TV Ratings: ‘X-Files’ Dips on Wednesday, ‘Riverdale’ Holds Steady

Despite all of the twists and turns of its talked-about final season, The X-Files is still having a tough go of things when it comes to the ratings.

Wednesday’s new episode grabbed 3.9 million total viewers during its broadcast, earning a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic. While these aren’t horrible numbers, they are a tenth lower than last week’s installment.

Following The X-Files, new hit series 9-1-1 (6.45 mil/1.6) also had a rough outing, dipping by two tenths.

After a difficult outing during the midseason premiere last Wednesday night, Riverdale kept itself from sliding even further. With 1.38 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, the Archie series held things steady this week.

Unfortunately for The CW, Riverdale‘s follow-up series didn’t fare so well. Dynasty had its lowest audience to-date with just 560,000 viewers tuning in, and earning the series a 0.2 rating.

CBS led the night with a double header of The Amazing Race episodes. The first hour (6.7 mil/1.3) was already down from last week, while the second hour (5.6 mil/1.1) dropped even further. Flagship series Criminal Minds (5.2 mil/0.9) tied its lowest numbers of the 13-year series.

Over on ABC, The Goldbergs (6.1 mil/1.7) won the night by airing its shelved spinoff pilot. It was followed by American Housewife (5.3 mil/1.4) and Match Game (3.2 mil/0.7).