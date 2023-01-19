TWD: Dead City Could Crossover With Walking Dead Spinoffs

Maggie and Negan may be heading to New York City, but The Walking Dead: Dead City could be on a collision course with other spinoffs in the Walking Dead Universe. Set years after the series finale of The Walking Dead, the new series from showrunner Eli Jorné picks up with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. That's not far from the last sighting of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) — on the New Jersey side of the Delaware River — after his failed escape attempt from the Civic Republic in Philadelphia.

"I think the door is open because we are all on the same timeline," Morgan told E! News about a potential crossover with other Walking Dead spinoffs. "They are existing at the same time. So I think there is the opportunity to bring a character from this show, a character from that show, and do something else that can continue."

That includes Fear the Walking Dead, which will undergo a seven-year time jump to bring its eighth and final season in step with the rest of the Walking Dead Universe: in 2023, or 13 years post-outbreak.

Cohan added "there's hope of a collision" with the other shows. Along with Dead City, AMC Networks has slated The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) stranded overseas in France, and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, reuniting Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in a never-before-seen corner of the TWD Universe.

Morgan also said that "everyone is very excited about the respective spinoffs and what can come next" after their initial six-episode first seasons. Should familiar faces return on Dead City, it wouldn't be new territory for the franchise.

Morgan Jones (Lennie James), and then Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista), crossed over from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead, and Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) crossed over from the flagship onto spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Season – Part 1 premieres May 14th on AMC and AMC+, followed by The Walking Dead: Dead City in June and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later in 2023. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @NewsOfTheDead for more TWD Universe coverage.