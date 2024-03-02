Twisted Metal Star Thomas Haden Church on the Return of Villainous Agent Stone in Season 2 (Exclusive)

In December, Peacock revealed that they had renewed Twisted Metal for a second season. The show left fans with some unanswered questions, and many are eager to see how things will unfold in the next season. In the show, Thomas Haden Church's Agent Stone appeared to have died, but his death happened offscreen, which often means the character will be coming back. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Church about his new film, Accidental Texan, and we asked if his Twisted Metal character is really dead.

"Michael and I talked about that," Church revealed. "Michael Jonathan Smith, the showrunner. And when we were setting that up, that scene where I get the hatchet to the face, and then she gives me the pistol. I asked him, I go, 'Are we gonna see this?' And he goes, 'I don't know.' And so we shot it, we shot it all different ways where you do see me put the pistol near my head and pull the trigger, and then they shot it where you just hear it. Who knows?"

"I mean, the character was apparently very popular," he added. "You know, with a fan reaction. The show got a huge audience. But apparently, a lot of the feedback was that people really liked Agent Stone. So I wouldn't be surprised. And that's a tough look to get, you know, because that hair..."

What Is Twisted Metal About?

Twisted Metal is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

In addition to Church, the Twisted Metal series stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Mike Mitchell, Joe Seanoa, and Will Arnett.

"You have no idea how much attention to detail [Smith] has and how much he loves the game," Mitchell told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I've learned so much more about the game even since I started on there. But yeah, man, it's a lot of fun. Obviously, it's a challenge to adapt something like that to a series, and I think the writers did such a great job. It's a lot of fun, and it's crazy, and it really goes there in a lot of different ways. I think that there's a comment that got people who love the show upset was, where it was like, "Oh, there's a lot of things that there's not a huge lore to Twisted Metal or whatever." And people are like, "Yeah, there is." And it's like, no, they are thinking about all of that stuff. They care. Like I said, M.J. cares so much about the lore of the game."

Stay tuned for more updates about Twisted Metal. You can watch our interview with Church at the top of the page.