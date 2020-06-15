Here's When Marvel Fans Can Expect Helstrom and MODOK Hulu Announcements

✖

It's been quite some time since we heard even a little information about a pair of Marvel series currently in development at Hulu – Helstrom and the adult-oriented animated comedy MODOK. As it turns out, that could all change later this month as Hulu takes to the Interactive Advertising Bureau to promote upcoming programming to advertisers. Initially set to take place this past March, the IAB was delayed as a result of COVID-related shutdowns; now, the organization is hosting a completely virtual event with platforms and service providers this month.

Things kick-off Monday, June 22nd when Roku, Crackle Plus, Tubi, and Hulu present their slates of upcoming content to potential advertisers. Like the upfront presentations the Television Critics' Association holds twice a year, the IAB features networks and content providers as they pitch advertisers programming in hopes of stuffing a bank account full of early advertising revenue.

The complete schedule for the four-day event, with a tentative list of attendees, can be seen below.

Monday, June 22: Roku, Crackle Plus, Tubi, and Hulu

Tuesday, June 23: Snap, Conde Nast, Facebook, Ellen Digital, and Vevo

Wednesday, June 24: The Wall Street Journal/Barron's Group, Forbes, Vice Media Group, Vibenomics, and American Public Media

Thursday, June 25: YouTube, TiVo, Tremor Video, Samsung Ads, GSTV, Xandr, and TikTok

Friday, June 26: Gaming/E-sports, and 3BlackDot

The last we heard about either show came from Hulu content boss Craig Erwich earlier this year. At the winter TCA's in January, Erwich said the series was something was really excited about.

"We're in production on [Helstrom]," Erwich shared at a Television Critics Association event. "I've seen the first four episodes of that and I'm really excited about it. It's definitely a different corner of the Marvel Universe in terms of its horror. It's a really unique take on a horror show that has a unique family situation at the center of it."

Helstrom stars Tom Austen (Daimon Helstrom), Sydney Lemmon (Ana Helstrom), Elizabeth Marvel (Victoria Helstrom), Robert Wisdom (Caretaker), June Carryl (Dr. Louise Hastings), Ariana Guerra (Gabriella Rosetti), and Alain Uy (Chris Yen).

As for MODOK, the series was initially announced as one of four animated shows geared towards adults. Also included in the order were shows featuring Hit-Monkey, Howard the Duck, and Tigra & Dazzler. Due to reorganization behind the scenes and the merger of Marvel Studios with Marvel Television, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler have since been canceled.

Neither series has yet received a release date from Hulu.

