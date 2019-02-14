Patton Oswalt Breaks Silence on ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ Animated Series

On Monday, Hulu and Marvel television announced four new adult animated series, including Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. and now, series creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum are opening up about the villain’s series.

Over on Marvel.com, Oswalt teases his excitement about the series, noting that M.O.D.O.K. is the character he was born to play.

“I could not be more excited for you guys to see what we do with M.O.D.O.K.,” Oswalt said. “He’s the character I was, sadly, born to play.”

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. will center around the titular villain, an egomaniac with a really big head and really tiny body who finds himself struggling to find balance in maintaining control of his evil organization with the demands of his, well, demanding family.

Blum, who is co-executive producing the series with Oswalt, had his own take on the series, digging deep into the character’s comic book origins, finding a surprisingly relatable villain in the character.

“Who is M.O.D.O.K. to me? Well, you have to start at his creation,” Blum said. “I find M.O.D.O.K. to be just as iconic as all the other classic Jack Kirby/Stan Lee collaborations. Kirby’s design is the stuff of nightmares yet he’s also somehow… slightly adorable?”

“Stan Lee wrote as this amazing flawed character, always being undone by his inflated ego and thin skin,” Blum added. “Over the years he’s been portrayed as both a menace and a joke and I think our show is much more interested in exploring him as a human being. A human being who’s also a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing! At the end of the day M.O.D.O.K. is a giant-headed, petulant, insecure, egomaniac with zero social skills. And I for one find that incredibly relatable.”

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. will be joined by three other series on Hulu, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show, and Marvel’s Howard The Duck. The four series will culminate in a special titled Marvel’s The Offenders. There is currently no release date for the series.

“We’ve had a relationship with Marvel since Runaways, we’re getting into business on these animated shows,” Hulu’s senior vice president of originals Craig Erwich told The Wrap, noting that the animated series marks an expansion of the streaming service’s relationship with Marvel that could potentially lead to revivals of Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil. “I’m sure it will lead to — you know, business gets you business — we have a good creative relationship with them. That’s where opportunities tend to arise.”

