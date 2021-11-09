Two New FOX Shows Could Face Cancellation

Two of Fox’s newest series might be headed for the chopping block. On Monday, it was confirmed that two of the network’s fall freshmen series — The Big Leap and Our Kind of People — are not part of the upcoming midseason schedule. Reports are indicating that both series were designed for shorter runs, which makes the notion of them not receiving additional episodes not quite a cause for alarm yet, but it is currently unclear if either will be renewed for a second season. Fox will seemingly make a decision on both shows in the spring. In the meantime, The Big Leap will end its first season with eleven episodes, with Our Kind of People wrapping with twelve.

The Big Leap revolves around second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show competition. The series’ cast includes Scott Foley, Piper Perabo, Jon Rudnitsky, Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Tom Lennon.

“I love making television, I love the process of being on set, and rarely do I getas much enjoyment out of watching the shows as I do making them,” Foley explained in an interview with The New York Post. “But this was different. You never know how it’s going to turn out. I was so proud when I saw the pilot. I felt like, ‘Oh, man, I chose OK!’ Everyone is going to see themselves represented one way or another in the characters. I’m sick of seeing people die on TV – and in real life. [This show] is full of heart.”

Our Kind of People follows the journey of single mother Angela Vaughn as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down. The series stars Yaya DaCosta, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Joe Morton, and Morris Chestnut.

“I am very happy with it. I hope everyone is too,” writer and executive producer Karin Gist explained to Uproxx. “I’m proud of not only just the work that I was able to do over the course of developing it, but that everybody who has touched it has brought something special to it and have kind of bought into what I was trying to do and then helped me make it even better than I thought it could be. I’m proud of all the people around it. The studio network has been nothing but supportive. Every actor brings their A-game. I honestly think we have the best cast on TV, honestly. Every time we cast someone I was like, “Oh my god, this is amazing!” So, we have so many people who are just here to help us tell the story and believe in not only just the soapy drama of it but how and why it can be special and unique. I’m proud of that.

