Tyler Sanders, 9-1-1: Lone Star and Fear the Walking Dead Actor, Dead at 18

Tyler Sanders, a young actor best known for appearing on TV shows like 9-1-1: Lone Star and Fear the Walking Dead, has passed away at the age of 18. TMZ brings word of Sanders passing, with no official cause of death reported. Pedro Tapia, a rep for Sanders, noted that "Tyler's death is being investigated and he's being remembered as a good kid who came from a good family." Sanders began his career in acting when he was just 10 years old and even earning himself a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Principal Performance in a Children's Program after appearing on Amazon Prime Video's Just Add Magic: Mystery City.

After appearing in a few shorts and an independent television series, Sanders' first big acting gig was on Fear the Walking Dead. He appeared in one episode in the show's third season, playing the young version of Sam Underwood's Jake Otto in 2017's "TEOTWAWKI." From there he went on to appear in an episode of The Rookie, sharing the screen with star Nathan Fillion for an episode.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.