Umbrella Academy Showrunner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo to Kick Off Shooting on Season 2

After getting an official season two order back in April, production is now underway on Netflix‘s The Umbrella Academy. Earlier this week, the show’s official social media accounts shared a behind-the-scenes kick off video of the first table read for the second season, but now fans are getting another look at how things are going on season two thanks to a new behind-the-scenes photo marking the start of filming.

Over on Instagram, showrunner Steve Blackman shared an image featuring the first slate of season two showing that things are indeed underway, much to fan delight. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram First slate of season 2!!! @umbrellaacad @netflix A post shared by Steve Blackman (@steveblackmantv) on Jun 17, 2019 at 6:00am PDT

This photo is good news for fans who have been waiting for filming to begin on the popular series. Previous reports had indicated that The Umbrella Academy would start shooting its second season in May, and while those plans seem to have changed, kicking this off in June isn’t too far behind. It’s not yet clear when the season will be released on Netflix.

As for what season two may entail, that’s a bit of a mystery as well. Season one saw the series generally adapt the first Umbrella Academy mini-series, The Apocalypse Suite. That leaves things a bit unclear as to where the story will go from this point, but Blackman has plenty to work from. Umbrella Academy co-creator Gerard Way previously said that he had sent Blackman all the work he and artist Gabriel Bã had completed on new comic storylines.

“What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers’ room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out,” Way said. “Even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet. Which should equal eight when we’re all done. So I gave them the blueprint what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these. They’re very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what’s happening.”

The Umbrella Academy‘s first season is now streaming on Netflix.

