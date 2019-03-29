Netflix’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 to Start Filming This May

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy charmed audiences everywhere when it debuted on Netflix earlier this year. And based off of a new update, the show’s sophomore season might be beginning production sooner than later.

A new listing from Production Weekly suggests that season two of The Umbrella Academy will begin filming in May of this year, under the working title of “Mercury”. This seems to serve as the best confirmation yet that a second season is on the way, something that Netflix has yet to officially announce.

While many have largely assumed that more episodes are in the cards for the series, after it premiered to pretty positive fervor earlier this year, details have not seemed to hint one way or another. A recent interview involving series stars Tom Hopper and Emmy Raver-Lampman seemed to hint that even the cast is in the dark about where things are going next.

“I wish! Call up Netflix,” Raver-Lampman said of a second season.

“It’s great to see the response from the fans, because that’s a telling sign,” Hopper added. “Until I turned up here today, you get an idea that the show’s doing well with a bit of online chat, and people call you up and say, ‘watch the show, man, it’s great. … But it’s great to see the response from the people and see how excited they are about it.”

The Umbrella Academy , which is based on the Dark Horse comics series of the same name, follows a group of adopted siblings, who reunite in the wake of their billionaire guardian’s passing. The siblings – Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya, and Number Five work together to solve the mystery surrounding their father’s death, only to stumble upon an upcoming apocalyptic threat in the process. While the original comics have endured a few hiatuses since the series debuted in 2007, it sounds like both versions of the story are working in harmony.

“What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers’ room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out,” Gerard Way, who co-created the original comic, explained this year. “Even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet. Which should equal eight when we’re all done. So I gave them the blueprint for what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these. They’re very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what’s happening.”

Season one of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix.