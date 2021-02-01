Umbrella Academy Star Justin H. Min Reveals First Look at Season 3's Sparrow Academy

✖

The Umbrella Academy is about to start production on its third season, and we have already gotten a little script tease from David Castaneda (Diego Hargreeves). Castaneda is not the only star to post about the upcoming production. Justin H. Min plays Ben Hargreeves in the series, but things are about to get very different for his character. At the end of the show's second season, the Hargreeves returned to a future that was much different from the one they left. The Umbrella Academy has been replaced with The Sparrow Academy, which includes their formally dead brother, Ben. We previously learned that Ben's fellow Sparrow members would be played by Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David. Well, Min just took to Twitter to share the first look at his new adopted siblings!

"Let the games begin. 🐦x☂️," Min wrote. There are some fun comments in the post. One fan wrote. "Might have to switch over to The Sparrow Academy b/c... I am looking respectfully." "Come on over," Min replied. "Suddenly I don’t know who The Umbrellas are," another fan joked. "Don’t do this to me," the official account for The Umbrella Academy chimed in. You can check out the tweet below:

let the games begin. 🐦x☂️ pic.twitter.com/afItQt1v4O — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) January 31, 2021

According to Netflix, Ben is now "a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant, Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs." The rest of the new Sparrow Academy members were given descriptions, too, which you can read below:

Marcus (Cornwell) is described as "graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong." Fei (Oldford) "sees the world in a special way and comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you." Sloane (Rodriguez) is "the dreamy heroine wants nothing more than to leave the Academy to explore the world," and Jayne (David) "clashes with team exercises, but a sense of loyalty keeps her tied to home."

In addition to Min and the new cast members, the third season of The Umbrella Academy will also see the return of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy.