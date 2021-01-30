The Umbrella Academy Star David Castaneda Hypes Season 3

✖

Back in November, fans of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy were treated to some exciting news when it was announced that the series had officially been renewed for a third season. "With time travel, you never know where you'll end up. Season Three of The Umbrella Academy is on the way," Netflix tweeted late last year. The next season is expected to begin production in Toronto very soon with returning stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. A recent tweet by Castaneda, who plays Diego Hargreeves on the series, has us getting extra hyped about the upcoming season.

"Season 3 gonna blow the socks off the closet. @UmbrellaAcad Get at me bih," the actor wrote. You can check out his post below:

In addition to the returning cast, Steve Blackman will be coming back as showrunner and joined by fellow executive producers Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Jesse McKeown, Gerard Way, and Gabriel Ba. It was previously reported that the show would begin filming in February, which means they could get started as early as Monday!

At the end of the show's second season, the Hargreeves returned to a future that was much different from the one they left. The Umbrella Academy has been replaced with The Sparrow Academy, which includes their formally dead brother, Ben (Justin H. Min). Min will be joined by new cast members Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

According to Netflix, Ben is now "a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant, Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs." The rest of the new Sparrow Academy members were given descriptions, too, which you can read below:

Marcus (Cornwell) is described as "graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong." Fei (Oldford) "sees the world in a special way and comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you." Sloane (Rodriguez) is "the dreamy heroine wants nothing more than to leave the Academy to explore the world," and Jayne (David) "clashes with team exercises, but a sense of loyalty keeps her tied to home."

Are you excited for the third season of The Umbrella Academy? Tell us in the comments!