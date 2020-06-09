Unsolved Mysteries Reboot to Debut on Netflix on July 1st

(Photo: Buena Vista Television)

Various cable networks have shows that dive deep into unexplained incidents, whether they be true crime investigations or otherworldly phenomenon, though one of the most famous programs that covers this subject matter, Unsolved Mysteries, is returning as a reboot for Netflix on July 1st. Given the success the streaming service has earned for programs like Making a Murderer and The Keepers, it makes perfect sense for Netflix to revive the classic concept, with the episode descriptions teasing that we'll be getting more than just unresolved deaths, but also a heaping helping of the supernatural. The first season will consist of 12 episodes, with the first six debuting on July 1st, per iHorror.

When the project was announced, the series was described, "This modern take on the classic series will maintain the chilling feeling viewers loved about the original, while also telling the stories through the lens of a premium Netflix documentary series. Each episode will focus on one mystery and once again will look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding case.”

“The cross-generational fan base for Unsolved Mysteries is amazing,” executive producers Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove shared in a statement. “We’ll hear from viewers — now in their 20s and 30s — who say, ‘I used to sneak episodes behind my parents’ backs when I was young.’ Everyone seems to have a favorite segment that totally freaked them out. We’ve learned that audiences like to be scared, and real stories scare people.”

The first six episodes are described as follows:

“Mystery on the Rooftop,” directed by Marcus A. Clarke

The body of newlywed Rey Rivera was found in an abandoned conference room at Baltimore’s historic Belvedere Hotel in May 2006, eight days after he mysteriously disappeared. While the Baltimore Police maintained that the 32-year-old committed suicide by jumping from the hotel’s roof, the medical examiner declared Rey’s death “unexplained.” Many, including his devastated wife, Allison, suspect foul play.

“13 Minutes,” directed by Jimmy Goldblum

Patrice Endres, 38, mysteriously vanished from her Cumming, Georgia, hair salon in broad daylight, during a 13-minute timeframe, leaving behind her teenage son, Pistol. Patrice’s disappearance intensified the existing tensions between Pistol and his stepfather as they dealt with the loss and searched for answers.

“House of Terror,” directed by Clay Jeter

In April 2011, French police discovered the wife and four children of Count Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès buried under the back porch of their home in Nantes. Xavier, the family patriarch, was not among the dead and nowhere to be found. Investigators gradually pieced together clues and a timeline that pointed to Xavier as a devious, pre-meditate killer. For instance, they now know that shortly before the crimes occurred, Xavier inherited a gun that was the same model as the murder weapon.

“No Ride Home,” directed by Marcus A. Clarke

Alonzo Brooks, 23, never returned home from a party he attended with friends in the predominantly white town of La Cygne, Kansas. A month later, a search party led by his family locates Alonzo’s body — in an area that law enforcement had already canvassed multiple times.

“Berkshire’s UFO,” directed by Marcus A. Clarke

On September 1, 1969, many residents in Berkshire County, Massachusetts were traumatized by a sighting of a UFO. Eyewitnesses — many just children at the time — have spent their lives trying to convince the world that what they saw was real.

“Missing Witness,” directed by Clay Jeter

At age 17, a guilt-ridden Lena Chapin confessed to helping her mother dispose of her murdered stepfather’s body four years prior. In 2012, Lena was issued a subpoena to testify against her mother in court, but the authorities were never able to deliver the summons — because Lena had disappeared, leaving behind a young son.

Check out the new Unsolved Mysteries when it debuts on July 1st on Netflix.

