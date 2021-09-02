Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 Announcement by Netflix has Fans Thrilled

Earlier today came the UPDATE that many were hoping for when Netflix confirmed that a third season of the new Unsolved Mysteries was on the way. Following the first two batches of episodes that premiered on the streamer in the summer and fall of 2020 these all new mysteries, which they reiterate do not have a satisfying conclusion just yet, will debut online in the summer of 2022. Fans were stoked to hear the news that more episodes are on the way but hearing the premiere window had many begging for something sooner. We've collected some of the best reactions below.

"Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 will premiere Summer 2022!" the announcement tweet from Netflix wrote. "And a friendly reminder since I see so many of you getting frustrated every season: none of the cases will be solved by episode’s end as the show is — once again — titled UNSOLVED Mysteries." Like the classic TV show that the series is a reboot of, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences and posits that perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases.

Several of the episodes from the first two volumes of the Netflix version of the series have already spawned additional investigation by the proper authorities. Like the original version of the series though should any proper updates on the mysteries then they'll specifically be noted in the episodes themselves.