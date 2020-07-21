Unsolved Mysteries: Body of Alonzo Brooks Exhumed as FBI Reopens Case

✖

Crews were seen at the grave of Alonzo Brooks Tuesday morning as law enforcement officials dug up the body of the Unsolved Mysteries subject. Brooks, 23, was found dead in 2004 after attending a party in LaCygne, Kansas with several of his friends from school. The mysterious circumstances surrounding the case led to it being featured in one of the episodes of Netflix's new Unsolved Mysteries reboot.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has since reopened the cold case and has listed it as a hate crime as federal officials continue to investigate the murder. The FBI is also offering a massive $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Brooks' murderer.

Update: The body of Alonzo Brooks was exhumed this morning. His case was recently reopened by the @FBI who are offering a $100K reward for tips leading to an arrest. If you know something please come forward. #unsolvedmysteries #Justiceforalonzobrooks https://t.co/5l38xxFr5r — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) July 21, 2020

Brooks' case is featured in the fourth episode of the reboot titled "No Ride Home." In addition to speaking with members of Brooks' immediate family, the filmmakers behind the show also talk to the friends that traveled over an hour with Brooks before leaving him at a party with no further acquaintances.

Anyone with potential tips about the disappearance and murder of Alonzo Brooks can submit them directly through the Unsolved Mysteries website at www.unsolved.com.

Netflix's synopsis for its updated reboot can be found below.

"The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things. "

The latest batch of six Unsolved Mysteries episodes is now streaming on Netflix.

