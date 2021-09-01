✖

Last year saw the debut of Netflix's new take on Unsolved Mysteries, debuting two batches of six investigations spread out over multiple months, with the service confirming today that all-new mysteries will be unveiled on the streaming service in the summer of 2022. Based on the established release strategy, we can likely anticipate the new volume to include six installments, with six more potentially debuting later that year. The service also confirmed that, much like the original series and as implied by the title of the series, none of the investigations conclude with definitive answers for what audiences will see unfold.

"Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 will premiere Summer 2022! And a friendly reminder since I see so many of you getting frustrated every season: none of the cases will be solved by episode’s end as the show is — once again — titled UNSOLVED Mysteries," Netflix confirmed on Twitter.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 will premiere Summer 2022! And a friendly reminder since I see so many of you getting frustrated every season: none of the cases will be solved by episode’s end as the show is — once again — titled UNSOLVED Mysteries. pic.twitter.com/8Fk1AGyTwd — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2021

Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

The original series debuted in the '80s and always concluded with a tip line that viewers could call to offer their own observations to in hopes of solving cases involving kidnappings and violent crimes. Thanks in large part to social media and the wealth of information available on the internet, amateur sleuths can offer their own insight in ways that were never possible decades ago.

While the overall concept of the new reboot is similar, one big difference is that this new series doesn't focus as much on investigations into supposed paranormal occurrences. Unlike back in the '80s and '90s, advances in technology means everyone has cameras in their pockets at all times, allowing researchers to debunk claims much more easily than at a time where authorities merely had to rely on claims from witnesses.

The first two volumes of Unsolved Mysteries are now streaming on Netflix.

Are you excited for more episodes? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!