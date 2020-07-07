Unsolved Mysteries Reboot on Netflix Already Earning a Number of Tips From Viewers

Part of what set the original Unsolved Mysteries series apart from other true crime programs is that it explored cases which had so many unanswered questions that they asked for help from viewers, with Netflix's reboot of the series already inspiring a number of viewers to contact authorities with their own insight on the cases explored in the six episodes. Other true crime documentaries on the service, such as Making a Murderer or Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, ignite speculation among viewers, with the major difference with the new Unsolved Mysteries being that it provides viewers with resources at the end of each episode in hopes that it can lead to answers about the incidents.

Executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer shared with USA Today last week that they had received tips within days of the first six episodes landing on the streaming platform. The series creators, however, aren't the ones handling the investigations, as he noted that "we pass them on to the appropriate authorities. It's only been 24 hours. We're hoping there's a lot of people who still haven't watched and maybe this weekend they'll sit down and binge the episodes and we'll get more leads."

The original series launched in 1987 and, in the more than 30 years that have passed, with advances in technology making it easier than ever to get involved in the investigations. Access to the vastness of the internet is a major difference in obtaining information and connection sleuths to one another, while things like GPS and DNA testing have also aided in investigations.

While encouraging viewers to reach out if they have pertinent information is something this new series has in common with the original, one big difference is that the new series doesn't have a host to introduce the cases or offer narration. Part of the reasoning behind this decision is knowing how beloved host Robert Stack remains with viewers, who passed away in 2003.

"Everybody talks about how they hear that music from the original episodes and it sends a chill up their spine," Meurer pointed out. "And then we had to make a tough decision: Should we have a host? We decided it would be impossible to fill Bob's shoes."

Another difference is that the new series focuses on one case per episode, while the original series explored a number of different cases with each installment. At the time of Meurer's comments, promising tips were given about the death of Alonzo Brooks (from the episode "No Ride Home"), the death of Rey Rivera (from the episode "Mystery on the Rooftop"), and the disappearance of Lena Chapin (from the episode "Missing Witness").

The first six episodes of the Unsolved Mysteries reboot are now streaming on Netflix. You can head to unsolved.com if you have any information about the cases.

