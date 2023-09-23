Upload Season 3 Trailer Released by Prime Video

Upload returns to Prime Video next month with its eagerly anticipated third season and now, the streamer has released the official season trailer for the series. The trailer gives a glimpse of Nathan's (Robbie Amell) life back in the real world with Nora (Andy Allo) now that he's downloaded into a new body, but also teases what's next in their efforts to take down Freeyond as well as teases a surprising love triangle with the emergence of a digital copy of Nathan that's been brought to life in Lakeview. As you can guess, things are complicated. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

What is Season 3 of Upload About?

In Upload, computer programmer Nathan dies unexpectedly and finds himself uploaded into a digital afterlife, the expensive Lakeview, where he falls in love with his customer service "angel" Nora but finds himself under the thumb of his still living and possessive girlfriend, Ingrid. As the first season progresses, Nora slowly comes to believe that Nathan was actually murdered. In Upload Season 2, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group, "The Ludds".

According to Prime Video, Season 3 will pick up with Nora (Allo) and a freshly downloaded Nathan (Amell) as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan's head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid's (Edwards) not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real word, Aleesha (Johnson) rises through the ranks of. Horizen by managing AI education and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke (Bigley), all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

"It's been a long time coming," Daniels told ComicBook.com about the series previously. "I was writing episodes in 2017, and then we shot a pilot in 2018. And then we shot the series in 2019. There were so many special effects, that it took another year to do all the visual effects. It's been a long time coming, and it's great fun."

He added, "That's how I was trying to do with this. I was like, 'There are so many shows and if you're going to commit to one show being your show, your special show, it has to be really a big extravaganza.' I know that was sort of my thinking, going into it."

Who Stars in Upload?

Created by Greg Daniels, Upload stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha and Owen Daniels as AI guy.

Upload Season 3 debuts October 20th on Prime Video.