Upload Star Offers Update on Season 3

Earlier this year, Prime Video pushed a third season of Upload into development, and series lead Robbie Amell wants you to know that writing on the season is going swimmingly. In fact, the star told one outlet series creator Greg Daniels has had the show in his mind for so long, the writer already has “a lot in the tank” in terms of ideas of where the show can go.

“Greghas been hard at work on Season 3 for a long time,” Amell told TVLine. “He thought up the show years ago when he was working on Saturday Night Live, so he has a lot in the tank for the show.”

The actor went on to admit that there were some issues with COVID and getting the second season producing, adding that he has his fingers crossed he and he costars can do more in the third go-around.

When we spoke to Daniels ahead of the show’s premiere in 2020, he said a similar thing to Amell — he’s been working on the concept of the show for decades.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Daniels tells us. “I was writing episodes in 2017, and then we shot a pilot in 2018. And then we shot the series in 2019. There were so many special effects, that it took another year to do all the visual effects. It’s been a long time coming, and it’s great fun.”

He added, “That’s how I was trying to do with this. I was like, ‘There are so many shows and if you’re going to commit to one show being your show, your special show, it has to be really a big extravaganza.’ I know that was sort of my thinking, going into it.”

Prime’s synopsis for the latest batch of episodes can be found below.

“Nathan (Robbie Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after) life: His ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel, Nora (Andy Allo). Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group The Ludds. Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called prototykes and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.”

The first two seasons of Upload are now streaming on Prime Video.