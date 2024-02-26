Veronica Mars Star Weighs in on More Seasons After Controversial Season 4

Veronica Mars proved to be a franchise that was hard to keep down, as it was first revived as a crowd-funded movie after its initial cancellation and then returned for a revival series years later on Hulu, with star Ryan Hansen claiming that the cast and crew are all "game" to do more episodes. Understandably complicating the entire future of the franchise is the growing popularity of all of the talent involved, as well as the last episode of Season 4 earning backlash from fans due to the implied death of Jason Dohring's character Logan. If this could be revealed to have all been a ruse, though, Hansen sees more episodes being a more promising opportunity.

When asked by Bleeding Cool about getting more Veronica Mars, Hansen admitted, "Everyone's game is to do it. I love playing Dick. I think the fans were bummed by how that season ended. If there's a twist on how that could be reversed, I don't know. Maybe not, I don't know. I honestly don't know. I think it would do it."

The complicated status of the franchise goes all the way back to the debut season. Premiering in 2004, Season 1 marked the breakout role for Kristen Bell as the titular character, the daughter of a private investigator who spent the entire season exploring the murder of her best friend. In hopes of making Season 2 more accessible to new fans, the episodes were broken up into smaller arcs. With Season 3, the series jumped from UPN to The CW, almost entirely abandoning the overall mysteries for standalone investigations.

Despite the support from figures like Stephen King and Kevin Smith, Veronica Mars wasn't renewed for a Season 4. Luckily, a crowdfunding campaign was initially announced in 2013 and quickly shattered all expectations and the Veronica Mars movie premiered in 2014. The nature of the concept and the pivot to a big-screen adventure understandably means the movie was met with mixed reactions from fans, with Season 5 instead allowing the project to replicate the structure that earned it a passionate following more authentically.

Series creator Rob Thomas previously recalled the big reason that he made the fatal decision to seemingly kill off Logan was to not let the show stagnate with the characters settling into a state of normalcy.

"I know what the show needs to be moving forward," Thomas shared with TVLine in 2019. "There are not many shows about kickass detectives and their boyfriend at home. It was tough getting Logan wrapped into the story this season. Season One of Veronica Mars, the series regulars were all characters who I knew were part of that season's mystery… It becomes very Murder, She Wrote if you have to start keeping the same six people wrapped up in each mystery. There's a reason shows end when the couple gets together. I'm not going to start doing The Thin Man. It's not going to be Veronica and Logan solving mysteries, so what is Logan doing in the show?"

