Vikings Complete Series Finally Arrives on Netflix, Instantly Debuts on Top 10 Charts

Ragnar Lothbrok has finally invaded the shores of Netflix. A couple of years ago, Netflix launched Vikings: Valhalla, the spinoff to History Channel's wildly popular drama series Vikings. The spinoff was undoubtedly a hit, but it always felt disappointing that one service didn't hold both the original series and Valhalla. That has finally changed, as Netflix recently added all six seasons of Vikings to its lineup, giving fans of the franchise an opportunity to binge through the entire saga ahead of Valhalla's final season later this year.

Vikings just made its way to Netflix on Saturday, giving users the opportunity to watch through every episode of the beloved series. It didn't take subscribers to catch on to the arrival of the show, as it instantly rose through the ranks to become one of Netflix's hottest titles.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Vikings as the sixth most popular series on the entire service. It hasn't climbed past the likes of The Gentlemen and 3 Body Problem just yet, but its quick ascension could see it rise even higher in the coming days.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!