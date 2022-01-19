Vikings: Valhalla Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

After a massively successful run on History Channel, Vikings is making the voyage over to Netflix. The streaming service is bringing to life a spinoff of the popular historical drama, Vikings: Valhalla, which is set to debut its first season next month. While fans have been anxious to see the next chapter of the Vikings saga for quite a while now, the wait is partly over, as the first footage from Vikings: Valhalla was released this week.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for Vikings: Valhalla, which debuts on February 25th. The trailer offers the first look at Leif Eriksson and the other characters in the new series, teasing the story that’s to come when the show arrives. You can check out the trailer below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sam Corlett stars in Vikings: Valhalla as Eriksson, perhaps the most famous Viking to have ever lived. He’s joined in the series by Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin, and Caroline Henderson. Given the vast amount of time between the settings of the two shows, don’t expect to see any familiar Vikings faces on Valhalla.

Here’s the official synopsis for Vikings: Valhalla:

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. VIKINGS: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original VIKINGS series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.

“Vikings: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original Vikings series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action. From showrunner and executive producer Jeb Stuart, Valhalla is also executive produced by Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer, Paul Buccieri, and also stars Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes.”

Vikings: Valhalla arrives on Netflix on February 25th.