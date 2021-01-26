Valhalla: Netflix Announces Full Cast for Vikings Sequel Series

The story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons may have come to an end late last year, but the saga of Vikings is just beginning. Ahead of the show's final season on Amazon Prime Video, it was announced that a spinoff/sequel to the popular historical series was already in development at Netflix. On Tuesday morning, Netflix released the first official details for the follow-up series, as well as the show's main cast.

The second series in the Vikings franchise is Vikings: Valhalla, and it takes place in the 11th century. Leif Ericksson, one of the most popular vikings in history, will serve as the main character in the series. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Sam Corlett will lead the series in the role of Eriksson.

In the early 11th century, the most famous Vikings to have ever lived blazed a path through a world in the throes of violent change.

Here is the cast of Vikings: Valhalla, the next all-new adventure in the epic Vikings saga, only on Netflix. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021

Other cast members for Vikings: Valhalla include Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Johannes Johannesson, and Pollyanna McIntosh.

Below, you can take a look at the full cast list, as well as brief descriptions of each of the characters.