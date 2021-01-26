Valhalla: Netflix Announces Full Cast for Vikings Sequel Series
The story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons may have come to an end late last year, but the saga of Vikings is just beginning. Ahead of the show's final season on Amazon Prime Video, it was announced that a spinoff/sequel to the popular historical series was already in development at Netflix. On Tuesday morning, Netflix released the first official details for the follow-up series, as well as the show's main cast.
The second series in the Vikings franchise is Vikings: Valhalla, and it takes place in the 11th century. Leif Ericksson, one of the most popular vikings in history, will serve as the main character in the series. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Sam Corlett will lead the series in the role of Eriksson.
In the early 11th century, the most famous Vikings to have ever lived blazed a path through a world in the throes of violent change.— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
Here is the cast of Vikings: Valhalla, the next all-new adventure in the epic Vikings saga, only on Netflix.
Other cast members for Vikings: Valhalla include Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Johannes Johannesson, and Pollyanna McIntosh.
Below, you can take a look at the full cast list, as well as brief descriptions of each of the characters.
Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson
prevnext
SAM CORLETT as LEIF ERIKSSON— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
A Greenlander and intrepid sailor, raised on the outer fringes of the known world.Leif is our entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change. pic.twitter.com/jOeKBBNwYo
Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter
prevnext
FRIDA GUSTAVSSON as FREYDIS ERIKSDOTTER— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
Fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, and a staunch believer in the “old gods.” pic.twitter.com/3zwUCqxsa6
Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson
prevnext
LEO SUTER is HARALD SIGURDSSON— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
A Viking noble and of the last berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome. pic.twitter.com/JeSqbf3vY2
Bradley Freegard as King Canute
prevnext
BRADLEY FREEGARD is KING CANUTE— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
The King of Denmark, whose ambitions will mold the course of the 11th century. pic.twitter.com/q4XTlOu2m4
Johannes Johannesson as Olaf Haraldson
prevnext
JÓHANNES JÓHANNESSON is OLAF HARALDSON— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
A physically huge and ambitious Viking; stern and unforgiving. Olaf is an “Old Testament” Christian. pic.twitter.com/wcq8izd9lg
Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy
prevnext
LAURA BERLIN is EMMA OF NORMANDY— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
The young, ambitious and one of the wealthiest women in Europe. Of the Norman court, and Viking blood. pic.twitter.com/xrhLSHB425
David Oakes as Earl Godwin
prevnext
DAVID OAKES is EARL GODWIN— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
The ultimate survivor. Chief counsellor to the King of England. pic.twitter.com/tia3HJGp6T
Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon
prevnext
CAROLINE HENDERSON is JARL HAAKON— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
A great warrior, tolerant leader and ruler of Kattegat. pic.twitter.com/KmazAJgsGm
Pollyanna McIntosh as Queen Ælfgifu
prevnext
POLLYANNA McINTOSH is QUEEN ÆLFGIFU— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
Calculating and ambitious, Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark. pic.twitter.com/v8eWwD0D7H
Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as Jarl Kare
prev
ASBJØRN KROGH NISSEN is JARL KÅRE— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
Jarl Kåre presents a threat to the old pagan ways. pic.twitter.com/pLDg5MqJM3