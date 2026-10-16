WandaVision Just Shared a VisionQuest Image (& May Have Teased Tommy’s True Role)

Only the first two episodes of VisionQuest have been released thus far, but that’s already been enough to get fans excited for the story to come and digging for any possible clues—whether that’s in the show or outside of it. Already, various reveals, such as Wanda and Vision art in the VisionQuest exhibit and comments about something always surviving when a witch is involved have led to rampant speculation that Wanda could be coming back, which is something that many MCU fans want to see. However, whether she returns in the show (or ever) or not, there is plenty to unpack with the characters who are confirmed to be in the series as well, and that certainly includes Vision and Tommy.

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Earlier this week, in fact, the WandaVision Instagram account shared an image from VisionQuest (only intensifying the speculation about Wanda’s potential return), and one small detail suggests a potential story arc in the show that would make complete sense. Specifically, in the image, which depicts Vision first seeing Tommy in this show, the part of his head that is meant to visually replicate the Mind Stone but no longer actually has any Infinity Stone within it glows yellow, as though it was actually the Mind Stone itself. Given that it was already confirmed that Vision’s love for Wanda gave him his humanity, this could hint that his relationship with Tommy in VisionQuest is now going to give him his humanity once again.

Vision and Tommy’s VisionQuest Story Has Already Been a Surprising One

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Trailers for VisionQuest had already teased that Vision and Tommy were going to be reunited in the show, although the title had many fans thinking that this would be Vision’s titular quest: finding Tommy. However, the two-episode premiere of the show surprised viewers by having the father-son duo meet one another already. Among other things, this suggests that Vision’s quest isn’t to find his son but rather, as has also been teased, to find a sense of identity following everything that has happened to him in the MCU thus far. This moment from the show that was shared on the WandaVision Instagram account could give us the answer to how exactly that quest will go.

Specifically, if Wanda is the person who first gave Vision humanity but now, as White Vision, he’s lost that humanity, who better to help him find it again than his son, Tommy? It also didn’t take very long for Vision to begin acting like Tommy’s father, despite him protesting the idea that he is Tommy’s dad throughout the first two episodes. Actually, in the same scene in which his fake Mind Stone glows yellow, Vision realizes that Tommy is afraid of him in White Vision form, so he becomes his human form. Very soon after that, he also quite literally throws Tommy out of harm’s way. It will be interesting to see how this story progresses in the weeks to come, but as of right now, it seems like Tommy might be the key to Vision regaining his humanity.

What do you hope to see between Tommy and Vision in VisionQuest? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.