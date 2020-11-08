WandaVision Finally Wraps Filming

✖

Thanks to the wonders of social media, crew members involved with WandaVision have let it slip the production has officially wrapped photography. In a now-deleted Instagram post from producer Dylan Klumph, it was revealed the upcoming Disney+ show wrapped production earlier this month. Klumph didn't flat-out reveal what the project he was part of that wrapped, though he managed to leave a few identifiers before Marvel Cinematic Universe fans discovered them and shared screenshots around the internet.

Posing in a car, Klumph's picture shows the set of the production, and it's apparent he's stationed in front of Westview Public Library, the town that's also popped up in other pieces of WandaVision marketing collateral.

Agora vai? Parece que as gravações de #WandaVision foram 100% encerradas essa semana. Novas imagens do produtor Dylan Klumph tiradas no rancho cinematográfico da Disney mostra uma "Biblioteca Publica de Westview", nome de uma das cidades fictícias da série. pic.twitter.com/JIx99N9igq — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) November 3, 2020

"So happy I was brought on to help finish out the last week of shooting for [REDACTED]," Klumph shared on Instagram. "Also a HUGE shoutout to @kelseytfarrar for bringing me onboard the team and also running that set like A BOSS. One down, many more to come for us. Be sure to keep a look out for something awesome this December on Disney+."

The series was close to wrapping production earlier this year, even going the length to host a wrap party with cast and crew. Shortly thereafter, however, the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States and temporarily shut production down. Filming eventually picked back up earlier this fall.

Despite the delays, WandaVision will now serve as the first series released by Marvel Studios for Disney+, jumping The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a series that's still in production.

Klumph's post also seemingly confirms the series will still be released this year, something previously suggested by Disney earlier this fall. "Marvel Studios’ captivating new series WandaVision, which premieres in late 2020 on Disney+, just unveiled its first trailer on ABC’s broadcast of the 72nd Primetime Emmy® Awards," the company said in a September press release. "Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+."

WandaVision has yet to set a release date.

