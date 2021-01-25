WandaVision Episode 3: Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany Had the Most Fun With Their ‘70s Sitcom

✖

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany had a groovy time in the 1970s-set Episode 3, "Now in Color." In the latest episode of the Marvel Studios original series, which counts The Brady Bunch and Good Times as this week's sitcom influences, Wanda (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany) bump and bumble their way through an accelerated pregnancy. When Wanda's powers go haywire, causing weird occurrences across the suburbs of Westview, the couple comically attempts to keep secrets from "Geraldine" (Teyonah Parris) — actually S.W.O.R.D. Agent Monica Rambeau — and neighbors Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) and Herb (David Payton) before Wanda delivers twin sons Tommy and Billy.

"It's so hard to pick which one was more enjoyable because they're all ridiculous in their own ways, which allow them to be beyond fun. I loved the '70s because of its absurd, false representation of an aspirational family whilst being pregnant, having contractions, and giving birth," Olsen told Rotten Tomatoes TV. "Because it is the most unrealistic version of a birthing experience one can have (laughs). So I enjoyed chewing up that scenery for those moments."

Added Bettany, "I would agree, I loved all of that. Playing with those tropes, and Vision getting so excited that Wanda needs to get him to breathe even though she's the one having contractions (laughs)."

The Avengers co-stars got a kick out of the episode's '70s-style opening montage, which sees the lovey-dovey couple "cooking up something good" as they bike, dance, and shop their way through Westview.

"I loved all of that stuff, and I really loved doing the title sequence montage," Bettany said. "It really lent itself to what, it turns out, is Elizabeth Olsen's and my strong suit, which is overacting wildly (laughs). Your mugging on the tandem [bicycle] will be a lasting memory for me."

But the "good times" might soon be over as WandaVision undergoes a "shift" when it tunes into the extreme eighties.

"When we started filming this show, we had all nine scripts, so I didn't have to not really know what was going on ever. It was very specific," Olsen said in a previous interview. "I think the reason why they show the press the first episodes is because Episode 4 is quite a shift. It's a really fun perspective swap and I think a lot gets understood at that moment."

New episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

